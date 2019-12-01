Yogi Adityanath's govt issues notice to 26 District Magistrate over stubble burning

Lucknow: Angered over the increase in the rates of stubble burning, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gave direction to the District Collectors to take strict action against the activity.

Taking the matter into concern, the District Collector picked up 26 districts which recorded the highest number of stubble burning in recent times and issued notices to concerned DMs. The names of the districts include Meerut, Bulandshahr, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bagpat, Hapur, Shamli, Firozabad, Hathras, Agra, Sambal, Muradabad, Budaun, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Farukabad, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Banda, Jalaun, Kannauj, Amethi, Hamirpur, Badohi, Chitrakoot and Mahoba.

UP's chief secretary RK Tiwari, has asked the District collectors to give an explanation on this matter. He further also took into account the action taken by the District collectors to control the increase in the cases of stubble burning.

Stubble burning was a matter of deep concern this year post Diwali because of which the AQI of Delhi and neighboring states turned into hazardous levels.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had demanded neighboring states - Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to ban the activity of stubble burning. The matter was also highlighted by MPs of several parties in the ongoing Lok Sabha Winter Session.

Talking about the current scenario, the AQI level in Delhi turned out in poor category on Sunday morning (December 1), after showing an improvement in late November. The AQI level recorded at DTU, Delhi was at 281 at 9:00 am on December 1, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On November 27, the AQI in the national capital had shown an impressive improvement and was found better than that of Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune, according to the government’s air quality monitoring service SAFAR.