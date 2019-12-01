हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath's govt issues notice to 26 District Magistrate over stubble burning

UP's chief secretary RK Tiwari, has asked the District Collectors to give an explanation on this matter. He further also took into account the action taken by the District Collectors to control the increase in the cases of stubble burning. 

Yogi Adityanath&#039;s govt issues notice to 26 District Magistrate over stubble burning
File Image

Lucknow: Angered over the increase in the rates of stubble burning, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gave direction to the District Collectors to take strict action against the activity.

Taking the matter into concern, the District Collector picked up 26 districts which recorded the highest number of stubble burning in recent times and issued notices to concerned DMs.  The names of the districts include Meerut, Bulandshahr, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bagpat, Hapur, Shamli,  Firozabad, Hathras, Agra, Sambal, Muradabad, Budaun, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Farukabad, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Banda, Jalaun, Kannauj, Amethi, Hamirpur, Badohi, Chitrakoot and Mahoba. 

UP's chief secretary RK Tiwari, has asked the District collectors to give an explanation on this matter. He further also took into account the action taken by the District collectors to control the increase in the cases of stubble burning. 

Stubble burning was a matter of deep concern this year post Diwali because of which the AQI of Delhi and neighboring states turned into hazardous levels. 

Live TV

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had demanded neighboring states - Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to ban the activity of stubble burning. The matter was also highlighted by MPs of several parties in the ongoing Lok Sabha Winter Session.

Talking about the current scenario, the AQI level in Delhi turned out in poor category on Sunday morning (December 1), after showing an improvement in late November. The AQI level recorded at DTU, Delhi was at 281 at 9:00 am on December 1, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On November 27, the AQI in the national capital had shown an impressive improvement and was found better than that of Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune, according to the government’s air quality monitoring service SAFAR.

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshStubble burningDistrict MagistrateUP chief secretary RK Tiwari
Next
Story

Now, buy onions on loan in Varanasi by keeping Aadhaar card as mortgage

Must Watch

PT10M59S

DNA: Non Stop News, 30th November 2019