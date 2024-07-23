New Delhi: The tragic incident unfolded after a 26-year-old civil service aspirant died of electrocution near the Patel Nagar metro station, police said.

The person identified as Nilesh Rai, 26 years old, residing at a PG in Patel Nagar, Delhi.

The incident took place on Monday, July 22 afternoon after a person got stuck with an iron rod gate due to an electric current near the Power Gym of Patel Nagar metro station in Delhi.

"We received information at PS Ranjit Nagar at about 2.43 PM yesterday that a person had got stuck to an iron gate due to an electric current near Power Gym, Patel Nagar metro station," police said, ANI reported.

Police found that the victim had been electrocuted due to an electric current in the gate.

"There was also water logging on the road. The victim was taken to RML Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors," police said.

The Ranjit Nagar police station has also registered a case under Section 106(1), 285 BNS.

Forensic teams have visited the scene of the incident and an investigation is in progress, said the police, adding investigation is ongoing.