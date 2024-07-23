Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2769551
NewsIndia
UPSC ASPIRANT

26-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Dies Of Electrocution In Delhi's Patel Nagar

The incident unfolded after a person got trapped by an electrically charged iron gate near the Power Gym at Patel Nagar metro station in Delhi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

26-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Dies Of Electrocution In Delhi's Patel Nagar Image: File Photo

New Delhi: The tragic incident unfolded after a 26-year-old civil service aspirant died of electrocution near the Patel Nagar metro station, police said.

The person identified as Nilesh Rai, 26 years old, residing at a PG in Patel Nagar, Delhi.

The incident took place on Monday, July 22 afternoon after a person got stuck with an iron rod gate due to an electric current near the Power Gym of Patel Nagar metro station in Delhi.

"We received information at PS Ranjit Nagar at about 2.43 PM yesterday that a person had got stuck to an iron gate due to an electric current near Power Gym, Patel Nagar metro station," police said, ANI reported.

Police found that the victim had been electrocuted due to an electric current in the gate.

"There was also water logging on the road. The victim was taken to RML Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors," police said.

The Ranjit Nagar police station has also registered a case under Section 106(1), 285 BNS.

Forensic teams have visited the scene of the incident and an investigation is in progress, said the police, adding investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi govt lifts ban on govt employees’ participation in RSS activities
DNA Video
DNA: Horrific video of Flood and Rain!
DNA Video
DNA: Will NEET be cancelled?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Operation Safaya' started in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai