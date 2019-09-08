close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

26-year-old woman dies after jumping before train at Delhi's Model Town Metro station, suicide note recovered

A woman passenger was found dead at the Delhi metro's Model Town station, after she allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said.

26-year-old woman dies after jumping before train at Delhi&#039;s Model Town Metro station, suicide note recovered
Representational image

New Delhi: A woman passenger was found dead at the Delhi metro's Model Town station, after she allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, which was captured on CCTV camera at the station. A 26-year-old woman jumped on the track as a speeding Metro train approached the station on Yellow line.

The deceased has been identified as Meenakshi Garg who lived in Delhi's Paharganj area and worked as an accountant. The police stationed at Azadpur metro station reached Model Town metro station and sent the body for postmortem.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot of the incident which claimed that no one was responsible for Meenakshi's decision.

Live TV

The police have registered a case of suicide and launched an investigation into it. During the investigation, the deceased's family informed that she was receiving treatment for some unknown reason.

Notably, this is the third incident of suicide attempt reported in Delhi metro in the span of one week.

A 45-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an incoming train at Delhi Metro`s Jhandewalan station on September 2 morning, the police said. Though no suicide note was found, there are no signs of any foul play, they added.

Another man, 22-year-old private security guard, allegedly committed suicide next day, on September 3, by jumping before a train on the Blue Line between Akshardham and Noida Electronic City Metro station. 

Tags:
Delhi MetroYellow LineSuicideSuicide note
Next
Story

BJP leader Kapil Mishra launches poster attack against Arvind Kejriwal, calls Delhi CM supporter of traitors

Must Watch

PT25M38S

Watch Debate: Restored normalcy in Kashmir, problem for Pak?