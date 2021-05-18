269 doctors died in second COVID wave, highest in Bihar, UP: Indian Medical Association

New Delhi: The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed lives of as many as 269 doctors across the country, Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Tuesday (May 18).

The highest number of fatalities was registered in Bihar with death of 78 doctors. Following Bihar was Uttar Pradesh, where 37 doctors lost their lives due to COVID-19.

In Delhi, 28 doctors died in the same period, while the death toll in Andhra Pradesh stood at 22. The number of deaths was 19 in Telangana, 14 each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, and 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in Odisha, eight in Karnataka, and five in Madhya Pradesh.

According to IMA, the majority of these doctors were aged between 30 and 55 years.

Earlier today, Shri awardee and former national president of the IMA Dr KK Aggarwal passed away at AIIMS in Delhi due to COVID-19.

During the last 24 hours, more than 2,63,000 new Covid cases were reported in the country while more than 4,22,000 people recovered from the infection. As many as 4,329 people lost their lives in the same time period.

The country's total caseload has now increased to 2,52,28,996, while the death toll has soared to 2,78,719.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the district officials of several states over COVID situation in the country.

He lauded them for their efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

