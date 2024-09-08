Advertisement
28-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Ends Life By Jumping From 8th Floor Of A Building In Thane

A Civil services aspirant allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eight floor of a building in Thane.

|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 04:23 PM IST|Source: PTI
A 28-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the eight floor of a building in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Saturday in Vartak Nagar area, they said.

The police found a 'suicide' note in the man's house wherein he apologised to his family members saying he could not fulfil everyone's high hopes and was finding it difficult to survive in this world, an official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

The official said that according to the man's friends, he might have been depressed as he could not clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and hence took the extreme step.

The man jumped from his house located on the eighth floor of a housing complex and fell on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

The police found a suicide note in his house in which he stated, "It's difficult for me to survive in this world, sorry to my parents, brothers and everyone. I couldn't fulfil the very high hopes, I loved them and nobody is responsible for my death."

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Vartak Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

