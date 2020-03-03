287 homes, 327 shops burnt during North-East Delhi violence

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday (March 3,2020) released data of the damaged caused during the violent incident and informed that over 287 house and 327 shops were doused during the riot in North-East Delhi. The data further said that out of the 287 house, 79 were completely burned during the riot incident.

The government further informed that compensation amounting to rupees 25 lakh were distributed until Monday evening (March 2, 2020).

In the wake of Delhi violence a special parent-teacher meetings have been called in schools located at North-East Delhi.

On Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed people to provide details of the needy for a quick response from the government and said that the government is working

24/7 to provide relief materials at the earliest possible. Taking to Twitter Kejriwal said, '' "We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Pl do mention exact address/contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies.''

Kejriwal also discussed Delhi's situation with Prime Minister Modi and said that he has requested him not to spare anyone involved in the violence irrespective of their party affiliation. The Delhi CM also lauded the the Delhi police for being proactive in controlling the situation when rumours were being spread on Sunday night in the national capital.

The areas which suffered heavy loss due to the violence include - Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi. The death toll in the Delhi violence case went up to 41 and 422 people were reported to be injured.