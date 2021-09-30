29 students of medical college in Mumbai test COVID positive, 27 fully vaccinated

In a worrying development, at least 29 students of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19. According to media reports, 27 of them had taken both the jabs and were fully vaccinated against COVID,

As per officials, 23 are second-year MBBS students while six are in their first year, NDTV report mentioned. The same report also mentions that two students have been hospitalised for treatment while the others have been asked to quarantine.

Investigations are on as to how all these students got infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, on September 30, India recorded 23,529 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,37,39,980 and the total death toll to 4,48,062, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (September 30, 2021). Out of these, Kerala contributed 12,161 fresh cases and 155 deaths.

The recovery rate presently stands at 97.85 percent, the highest since March 2020. The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.74 percent which is less than 3 percent for the last 97 days. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 1.56 percent, less than 3 percent for the last 31 days.