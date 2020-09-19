3 arms smugglers arrested in Bihar's Patna; 8 pistols, 16 magazines seized

PATNA: A joint team of Jakkanpur Police and Special Task Force (STF) arrested three arms smugglers and seized eight pistols and 16 magazines from their possession.

According to reports, the STF team received specific inputs about arms smuggling taking place at a bus stand in the Jakkanpur Police Station area. Acting on the info, the joint team of Jakkanpur Police and STF conducted raids and arrested three smugglers with arms and ammunition.

With elections to the Bihar assembly due in a couple of months, the state police have stepped up their vigil to maintain law and order and are paying special attention to the crowded areas in the state.