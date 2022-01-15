3 arrested for helping militants, arms and ammunition recovered: Kashmir police

Srinagar: Security forces had claimed that they arrested three LET terrorists’ associates during surprise checking.

"11.01.2022 at about 1405 hrs, a joint Naka was established by Sopore police, 22 RR and 179 BN CRPF at Chinar crossing Darpora in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai,” read a police handout.

During the Naka checking it was noted that three persons coming from village Gund Brath towards village Bomai were roaming in suspicious conditions and were subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot.

Later, the violators were apprehended tactfully by the vigilant security forces.

Upon their personal search, two pistols, two pistol magazines, thirteen pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession. Police identified the militants as Arafat Majeed Dar R/O Harwan Sopore, Tauseef Ahmed Dar R/O Taliyan Mohalla Arampora Sopore and Momin Nazir Khan R/O Arampora Sopore at present Natipora Srinagar.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are associates/OGWs of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT and have been providing logistical and other materialistic support to terrorists.

Accordingly, a case has been registered at Police Station Bomai under relevant sections of law and further investigation is going on.

Total 5 terrorist associates arrested today in Kashmir with arms and ammunition. Earlier today police in two terrorists were arrested from shopian with arms and ammunition

