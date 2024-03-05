New Delhi: Three men who chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka were arrested and sent to police custody for three days by a Bengaluru court on Tuesday. The men were part of the celebration of Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain’s victory at the state assembly. The Vidhana Soudha police said that they arrested the trio based on the forensic report, the evidence at the scene, and the testimonies of the witnesses. The police identified the accused as Iltaz from Delhi, Munawar from Bengaluru, and Mohammed Shafi from Haveri.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara confirmed that the forensic report verified that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were shouted twice during the event. He said that the report did not name the person who shouted the slogans, but only confirmed that the video was authentic and uninterrupted. He said that the police arrested the three suspects based on the report.

The BJP in Karnataka slammed Rahul Gandhi and accused him of being behind the anti-national slogans. The BJP said that the arrested men were close associates of the Congress MP and demanded that they be tried for treason and probed under the anti-terror law. The BJP also urged the Vice President to withhold the oath of Naseer Hussain until the case is resolved.