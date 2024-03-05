trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727532
NewsIndia
PAKISTAN ZINDABAD SLOGANS

3 Arrested For Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ At Cong MP's Victory Bash In Karnataka Vidhana Soudha

The Vidhana Soudha police said that they arrested the trio based on the forensic report, the evidence at the scene, and the testimonies of the witnesses. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

3 Arrested For Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ At Cong MP's Victory Bash In Karnataka Vidhana Soudha

New Delhi: Three men who chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka were arrested and sent to police custody for three days by a Bengaluru court on Tuesday. The men were part of the celebration of Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain’s victory at the state assembly. The Vidhana Soudha police said that they arrested the trio based on the forensic report, the evidence at the scene, and the testimonies of the witnesses. The police identified the accused as Iltaz from Delhi, Munawar from Bengaluru, and Mohammed Shafi from Haveri.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara confirmed that the forensic report verified that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were shouted twice during the event. He said that the report did not name the person who shouted the slogans, but only confirmed that the video was authentic and uninterrupted. He said that the police arrested the three suspects based on the report.

The BJP in Karnataka slammed Rahul Gandhi and accused him of being behind the anti-national slogans. The BJP said that the arrested men were close associates of the Congress MP and demanded that they be tried for treason and probed under the anti-terror law. The BJP also urged the Vice President to withhold the oath of Naseer Hussain until the case is resolved.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?