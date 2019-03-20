3 CRPF personnel shot dead by colleague in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Three CRPF personnel were killed in a case of fratricide at a CRPF camp in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Sources said that one CRPF personnel got seriously injured in the incident. The soldier, who is injured, opened fire at the three CRPF personnel.

All the CRPF personnel are from 187 battalion. The incident occurred at Battal Balia area of Udhampur district. The critically injured jawan has been admitted in District Hospital Udhampur.

The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Pokharmal, Head Constable Joginder Singh and Head Constable Umed Singh, while the injured CRPF personnel has been identified as Constable Ajeet Singh.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited