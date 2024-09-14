‘3 Families Schemed You...’: PM Modi Addresses Rally In J&K’s Doda Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The Prime Minister’s address was to gather support for the Bharatiya Janata Party faction for the upcoming Assembly elections. While addressing the crowd at the rally, PM said, "I will repay this love and blessings of yours by working twice and thrice as hard for you and the country.”

Hinting at the Congress party, NC and PDP, Modi said, “Three families schemed you... these families supported Corruption and land mafia...only those close to the three families got government jobs.”

#WATCH | Doda, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "This time the elections of Jammu Kashmir is going to decide the fate of J&K. Since independence, our beloved J&K has been targeted by foreign powers. After this, 'pariwarwad' started hollowing this beautiful state. The… pic.twitter.com/8tZdtBl5Ni — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

In a sharp attack on political rivals ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir elections, PM Modi claimed the upcoming polls will "decide the fate" of the region. He alleged that foreign powers have long targeted J&K, and following independence, the rise of "pariwarwad" (dynastic politics) had begun to undermine the state’s integrity.

"Those political parties you trusted did not care about your children," Modi stated, accusing them of promoting only their own family members while ignoring the needs of the youth, who have been grappling with terrorism. He further added that these parties deliberately prevented new leadership from emerging in the region and pointed out that no panchayat elections were held after 2000, depriving the local population of democratic representation.