हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

3 sisters killed as wall collapses on them in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot

Three sisters were killed in the Raipura area of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh, when a wall of their thatched house collapsed on them following rains, officials said on Sunday.

3 sisters killed as wall collapses on them in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Chitrakoot
Representational Image

BANDA: Three sisters were killed in the Raipura area of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh, when a wall of their thatched house collapsed on them following rains, officials said on Sunday.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Mau tehsil Raj Bahadur said, "Following heavy rains on Saturday evening, a wall of the thatched house of one Ashok Verma collapsed, killing his three daughters -- Ritu (12), Shivdevi (9) and Pooja (5). By the time the villagers removed the debris, the girls had died."

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, he said.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshChitrakootwall collapsemishap
Next
Story

Deported from Saudi, Lashkar terror recruit arrested by NIA in Delhi
  • 35,42,733Confirmed
  • 63,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M35S

Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI for 9 hours today in Sushant Singh Rajput case