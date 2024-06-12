3 Terror Attacks In 48 Hours: Reasi To Doda, Combing Operations Continue In Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists attacks have intensified since June 9. While terrorists fired upon a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi on Sunday, two more attacks took place in Kathua and Doda. In the past 48 hours, there have been three terrorist incidents. On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire in the Kathua district of Jammu region, prompting the army to kill one terrorist in response. Additionally, terrorists attacked an army camp in the Chhatrakala area of Doda district.

Security forces have surrounded the terrorists in Kathua. ADGP Jammu has confirmed the killing of one terrorist, and the operation is ongoing. Earlier on Sunday, terrorists fired on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khodi Temple to Katra, resulting in the deaths of 9 people and injuries to 41 others.

Following a terrorist attack in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, a gunfight ensued between security forces and terrorists. ADGP Anand Jain reported that terrorists opened fire on a joint checkpoint of the 4th National Rifles and police in the Chhatrakala area. Security personnel retaliated, initiating the ongoing gunfight.

Earlier in the evening, terrorists attacked a village in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces killed a suspected Pakistani terrorist in an ensuing encounter. An extensive operation against the remaining hidden terrorists is underway. It is believed that these terrorists infiltrated from across the border. Three civilians were injured in the terrorist firing in Hiranagar.

A police spokesperson stated that terrorists attacked the village of Saida Sukhal near Koota Morh in the Hiranagar sector. During the subsequent search operation, one terrorist was killed. The spokesperson mentioned that the operation is still ongoing. Officials recovered an AK rifle and a bag from the deceased terrorist, whose identity and group affiliation are being investigated.

This incident in the Jammu region occurred shortly after terrorists fired on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori Temple to Katra in the Teryath village of Reasi district’s Pouni area on Sunday. The bus fell into a gorge after the attack, resulting in the deaths of 9 people and injuries to 41 others.