3 terrorists gunned down in encounter with security forces in Zadoora area of J&K's Pulwama; huge cache of arms, ammunition seized

PULWAMA: Three unidentified terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Saturday (August 29) in a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and CRPF Zadoora area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports stated that a soldier was also injured in the encounter and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered by forces in the area.

The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, it remains unknown if the encounter has come to an end or not.

With this, a total of seven terrorists have been neutralised by forces in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours. So far, 153 terrorists have been killed by forces in the state this year.

According to reports, the encounter broke out at around 1 am in the wee hours of Saturday (August 29). It, however, remains unknown how many terrorists are holed up in the area.

Earlier on Friday, four terrorists were killed while one was captured alive in an encounter with security forces in Kiloora area of Shopian district.

The slain terrorists were identified as Al Badr founder and district commander Shakoor Ahmed Parry, Suhail Bhat, Zubair Nengroo and Shakir-ul-Jabbar. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

In 2018, Parry had escaped with four weapons of the SDPO Awantipora and formed Al Badr. Shakoor was self-styled commander of Al Badr and had recruited 10 more, most of them have been eliminated. Another is Suhail, who has been involved in killing and abduction of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Nasir has been also killed. They were also involved in the abduction of TA soldier namely Shakir Manzoor Wagay resident of Shopian who has been reportedly killed. Two AK rifles and three pistols have been recovered.

During the encounter Police and security forces while exhibiting extreme professionalism also arrested one active terrorist identified as Shoiab Ahmad Bhat resident of Awantipora.

The same group is involved in the abduction of Army jawan whose dead body has still not been found.

As per police records, Parray was made SPO in 2014 in Kulgam Police. On operational grounds, he was converted as a constable in the police department and was adjusted in Police District Awantipora. Later on, he was transferred district Anantnag, where he took away 4 rifles (weapons) from the other officials and joined the terrorist outfit.

After joining the terrorist groups, he got active in the area and distributed the snatched weapons among his close associates. He was the main handler of proscribed terrorist outfit Al Badr and was involved in recruiting youth into terror ranks.