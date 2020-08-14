हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day

32 CBI officials awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Thirty-two officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, 2020

32 CBI officials awarded President&#039;s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service

NEW DELHI: Thirty-two officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, 2020

President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to 06 officers/officials while Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to 26 other officers & officials, a government release said.

PRESIDENT’S POLICE MEDAL FOR DISTINGUISHED SERVICE:

Prasenjit Roy, ASP, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata; Surinder Singh Bhullar, DSP, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh; Vijay Goswami, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi; Vazir Singh, Head Constable, CBI, EO-II, New Delhi; S. Ravi, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Chennai and Shyambir Singh, Head Constable, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi.

POLICE MEDAL FOR MERITORIOUS SERVICE:

Diwas Kumar, DSP, CBI, SU, Mumbai; K. Lokho Moses, DSP, CBI, EO-II, New Delhi; Ashok Kumar Jha, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Patna; Manoj Kumar, Inspector, CBI, EO-I, New Delhi; Rajesh Bhonsle, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Raipur; Mahesh Vasant Patil, ASI, CBI, SCU-VI(SC-II), Mumbai; Brijesh Kumar Tripathi, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Lucknow; Chandra Shekhar Pandey, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Dhanbad; Kanwal Krishan Pandith, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jammu; Pradeep Kumar Dash, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Bhubanewar; Ram Ratan Gurjar, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Jaipur; Sanjit Kumar Roy, Head Constable, CBI, BSFB, Kolkata; Santosh Pralhad Mahajan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Pune; Shyam Chandra, Head Constable, CBI(HQ), New Delhi; Supriya Kumar Dutta, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Kolkata; T. Thirusarvanan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Madurai; Uttamrao Nagorao Aagle, Head Constable, CBI, SU, Mumbai; Budhdeo Oraon, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Ranchi; Ajeet Kumar Singh, Constable, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi; Bhaiya Ranjan Kumar Singh, Constable, CBI, SU, New Delhi; Dalbir Singh, Constable, CBI, EO-I, New Delhi; Hem Chander Tiwari, Constable, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi; Joginder Singh, Constable, CBI, Vigilance Cell, New Delhi; Rayapa Raju Mantena, Constable, CBI, ACB, Hyderabad; Pop Singh, Constable, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi and Vasantha Rangachari, PS, CBI, ACB, Chennai.

 

Independence Day CBI President's Police Medal 74th Independence Day
