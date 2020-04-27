33 healthcare workers test coronavirus COVID-19 positive in Delhi's Max hospital

New Delhi: In a shocking development, 33 healthcare workers of Delhi's Max hospital tested COVID-19 positive on Monday (April 27, 2020). The staff who tested positive are now being shifted to Max Saket COVID-19 ward.

Max hospital authority had decided to test more than 10,000 staff during which the 33 positive cases were detected.

Earlier in the day, at least 39 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other staff of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital have been quarantined as they are suspected to have novel coronavirus infection after 30 staff of the hospital tested positive.

In another case of medical staff testing positive in Delhi, 58 health workers of Delhi's Jagjeevan Ram Hospital were also tested COVID-19 positive. A total of 88 health workers were tested positive in two Delhi's hospitals.

On April 13, at least thirty-nine staff members, including doctors and nurses, of Delhi's Max Hospital were also asked to go on self-quarantine after two heart patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in Saket tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country-wide death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 872 whereas the total number of positive cases rose to 27,892 on Monday (April 27), according to a Health Ministry data.