35 lakh youth of J-K to engage in sports activities; govt plans to make it sports hub

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government targets to engage over 3.5 million youngsters in sports activities this year. Jammu and Kashmir sports council has been assigned to engage over 3 million youth from Jammu and Kashmir in various sports activities. The central government has been pushing to make Jammu and Kashmir a sports hub of the country.

Involving youngsters in sports rather than 'anti-national' activities

To keep youngsters away from anti-national activities, secessionist mindsets and drug abuse, a massive change in the Sports infrastructure is being carried out across Jammu and Kashmir. Many new stadiums of the international level have been thrown open with 1.75 million youngsters participating in sports activities this year.

LG Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said, "Last year around 17 lac youngsters participated in the sports activities in Jammu and Kashmir, and this was despite the covid. It's a great achievement for the sports council and sports department. It's the hard work of all the staff and youth. The target is that Around 35 lac or more youngsters should take part in sports activities this year. Jammu Kashmir will write a new history in sports. The initiative by the sports council will reach the remotest areas of the UT."

Govt wants to encourage sports in every district

Sportspersons from the Kashmir Division have shown great performance in the National games in various sports. Hundreds of medals have been brought by these young athletes in the National and international tournaments. And now the government plans to take these sports activities to every nook and corner of the Union Territory. In the Back to villages programme, the sports council has been involved to keep one sport activity for the youth in every panchayat of the UT.

"There has been a lot of enhancement in the sports, in the last one year as LG said that 17.5 lac youngsters have taken part in various sports activities, The target has been achieved by the sports council. 35 lac ka targets have been given and we will for sure surpass this target. We will provide the platform for the youth. There will be a sport played in every panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir," said Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Service and Sports.

Jammu and Kashmir also received a special package from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A 200-crore package has been given to the Union Territory. Special sports festivals are being organized in every district of Union territory to look for talent in these smaller areas and train them to become professional athletes.