35-year-old raped in moving car in Delhi, two arrested

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in a moving car in Shastri Park area in the capital. On the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case and started an investigation, the police has said.

The 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by duo inside a car in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area. The woman was brought to the city on August 16 by the men on the pretext of a job. They are all from Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, according to police.

She reported the incident to police on August 16 and based on her complaint, the two men were arrested on the same day, an officer said. The victim's statement has been recorded and she has undergone medical examination as well as counselling, the police officer said.

Also read: Rape, murder of 9-year-old girl - Delhi HC seeks probe report from police

The officer added that based on the woman's complaint and her medical examination report, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). During inquiry, the woman named one of the accused and gave police the registration number of the car, he said. On the basis of the car's registration number, a police team traced the men, the officer said. They have been sent to judicial custody and the vehicle has been seized, he said.

This case is an addition to the long list of crime against women that the capital is infamous for. Delhi is also referred often to as the rape capital of India. According to media reports, a woman is raped every 5 hours, 10 minutes in Delhi. This was in pandemic hit 2020.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV