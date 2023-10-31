trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682232
GUJARAT BUS ACCIDENT

38 SRF Jawans Injured As Bus Overturns In Gujarat's Panchmahal; Nine Critical

A bus accident in Panchmahal district of Gujarat left 38 State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel wounded on Monday night.

Last Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 06:31 AM IST
New Delhi: A bus accident in a hilly region of Halol in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district left 38 State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel wounded, with nine of them in critical condition, on Monday evening, news agency PTI reported. The bus driver apparently failed to brake and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled downhill and flipped over. The jawans were on their way back to Dahod after completing a three-day firing practice at the base of Pavagadh hill.

“Out of the 50 jawans who were on board the bus, 38 suffered injuries and were rushed to a referral hospital at Halol. 29 of them were released after getting primary care, while nine who had severe injuries were shifted to a government hospital at Vadodara for further treatment,” PTI quoted a top police officer as saying. 

