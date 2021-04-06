4.1 magnitude earthquake hits West Bengal, second in less than 12 hours

Siliguri: A mild earthquake of 4.1 Magnitude hit north Bengal on Tuesday (April 6) morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake, the second to hit the region in less than 12 hours, occurred at 7.07 am and the location was 64 km east of Siliguri and the depth was 10 km, revealed the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 06-04-2021, 07:07:02 IST, Lat: 26.72 & Long: 89.04, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 64km E of Siliguri, West Bengal, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/0RKHXC42Ef pic.twitter.com/zjonw347LQ — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 6, 2021

There was no immediate report of any damage or losses, officials said.

However, people came out of their homes in panic as the tremors were felt across the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling. The impact was also felt in parts of Sikkim.

On Monday night, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim with tremors being also felt in the states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar. The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

Meanwhile, polling for the third phase of West Bengal and Assam assembly elections is underway.

For Assam, this will be the last leg of the three-phased assembly election and will decide the fate of 337 candidates in the fray in over 40 constituencies.

Whereas in West Bengal, the crucial third phase of assembly election will decide the fate of 205 candidates including 13 females from different political parties. Over 31 assembly constituencies spread across three districts are in fray.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV