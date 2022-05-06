New Delhi: Four accused of a horrific murder case have been arrested in Haryana’s Gurugram on Friday. It has been reported that the incident took place six months back and the accused buried the body.

The victim, Ajay was killed by the accused six months back in a brawl. The accused assaulted Ajay suspecting him of mobile theft.

After killing Ajay, the accused buried his corpse in the ground at Gurugram’s Rewadi.

Gurugram police had lodged a complaint of kidnapping six months ago in Sector 53 of ut since then Ajay could not be traced during the search for the youth.

However, the police finally recovered Ajay's body on Friday from Rewadi.

According to Ajay’s family, he worked in a medical store.

On October 12, due to the suspicion of theft, the four accused- Nishant Yadav, Amit, Rubal and Arun had beaten up the deceased Ajay badly.

It has been reported that the accused poured salt into the pit so that the body would decompose quickly and could not be traced.