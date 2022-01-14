हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP assembly elections 2022

BJP rebel MLAs, including Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, join Samajwadi Party

Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya joined SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav in UP.

4 BJP rebel MLAs including Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, join Samajwadi Party
(Credits: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Swami Prasad Maurya, former BJP leader and minister in Yogi Adityanath led the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday (January 14) joined Samajwadi Party along with other ex-MLAs Dharam Singh Saini, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present during the event.

These MLAs were among 8 BJP leaders who left the saffron party ahead of the elections citing neglect toward the backward classes and Dalit voters.

Earlier, Maurya lashed out at BJP for playing foul politics after an arrest warrant was issued in his name in an 8-year-old case.

“A non-bailable warrant has been issued against me in an 8 yr old case. It's just 2nd day of my resignation (as UP min). Even if dozens of cases are registered against me, my morale will not be weakened. The more they trouble me, the more strongly I'll defeat them,” ANI quoted Maurya as saying.

 The warrant was issued by a local court on Wednesday in a 2014 case for allegedly making objectionable comments against Hindu gods.

Swami Prasad Maurya’s resignation triggered a mass exodus of ministers and MLA’s in BJP ahead of assembly polls. So far, 7 BJP leaders have quit the party to join Akhilesh Yadav’s SP.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls from February 10 in seven phases.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP assembly elections 2022BJPSPSwami Prasad MauryaUP pollsAkhilesh Yadav
Next
Story

BEL Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for Trainee Engineer posts on bel-india.in, details here

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets farmers in Chamkaur Sahib, Punjab