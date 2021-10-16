हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
murder

4 brothers arrested for Dubai businessman's murder in Hyderabad

The accused have been identified as Raees Jabri, Adil Jabri, Saad Saleh Jabri and Saeed Saleh Jabri.

4 brothers arrested for Dubai businessman&#039;s murder in Hyderabad
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Police in Hyderabad have arrested four brothers for killing a Dubai-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI) businessman, it was revealed on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Raees Jabri, 23, Adil Jabri, 32, Saad Saleh Jabri, 29 and Saeed Saleh Jabri, 34.

They allegedly wanted to take revenge after the victim, Hamed Bin Ali Zubaidi, 45, refused to compensate for losses suffered by one of them following his arrest at Hyderabad Airport while carrying his gold parcel.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gajarao Bhoopal, Raees was arrested with the gold on his arrival from Dubai, where he was employed.

Zubaidi, a businessman who was known to Raees, had handed him a packet with to deliver it at his house. Raees, reprotedly, unaware of the contents of the packet, was arrested and his passport was seized.

After this, Zubaidi had promised to help Raees and his brothers in the legal case, get him back his seized passport and provide him a job.

However, when he came to Hyderabad in April, he, reportedly, refused to fulfill his promises. Angry over this, the accused attacked him with knives and killed him on October 13.

Zubaidi was killed in Chandrayangutta and the South Zone police have recovered two motor cycles, two knives and four mobile phones from their possession, a police officer said.

The investigations revealed that Zubedi had lodged a complaint at Chandrayangutta police station after the four brothers came to his house and threatened to kill him. However, the police failed to take any action.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has suspended Sub-Inspector S. Venkatesh for dereliction of duty.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
murderHyderabadDubaiSmuggling
Next
Story

AIIMS doctor alleges rape by senior colleague, Delhi police lodges case

Must Watch

PT9M55S

NCP's new charges against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, investigator of Aryan Khan drugs case