Mathura

4 coaches of goods train derail on Agra-Delhi route in Mathura

4 coaches of goods train derail on Agra-Delhi route in Mathura
ANI photo

MATHURA: In yet another incident of the derailment, four coaches of a goods train on Agra-Delhi route went off the track in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday (August 30) morning. 

The incident took place between Vrindavan Road and Azhai station in Mathura. Due to damaged rail track on the route, Delhi-Agra rail traffic got disrupted. According to reports, several poles were also broken in the incident.

According to the information, at around 10 am on Sunday, the goods train going towards Delhi had reached near Pillar Number 1408 near the overbridge located in village Chhatikara its four coaches derailed. 

This completely disrupted the rail route leading to Delhi.

Railway officials are now trying to clear the route.

