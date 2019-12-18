4 convicted in 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case that claimed 80 lives

Jaipur: A special court on Wednesday (December 18) convicted four accused in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial blast case. The blasts had killed 80 people and left 170 injured. The court also acquited one accused giving him benefit of doubt. The accused have been convicted under sections of IPC, Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, Explosives Act, and PDPP Act

The accused are Mohammad Shahbaz Hussain, Mohammad Saif aka Carreon, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Saif alias Saifurrahman Ansari and Mohammad Salman.

A total of eight cases registered with Manak Chowk and Kotwali police stations in connection with these blasts. The case was investigated by the Rajasthan ATS and charge sheet was filed against the five accused.

Earlier in 2008, terrorists had triggering nine serial blasts in a span of 15 minutes in crowded market areas and near a Hanuman temple in Jaipur leaving at least 90 killed. Bangladesh-based Harkut-ul-Jehadi Islami (HuJI) was suspected to be behind the serial blasts.

The use of RDX was suspected in the carefully orchestrated low-intensity explosions which were set off from cycles in areas including near Hawa Mahal which are frequented by domestic and foreign tourists.

The blasts had rocked Tripolia Bazar, where a large number of devotees turned up at a Hanuman temple, Johari Bazar, Manas Chowk, Badi Choupal and Choti Choupal -- all located within a two-km radius in the old city. The police had managed to defuse four explosives, including one near the Hanuman temple.