Jammu and Kashmir

4 Lashkar-e-Taiba OGWs arrested in grenade blast case in Baramulla

The blast had occurred at about 9 pm on August 8 when a grenade was lobbed towards the police guard and house of Sarpanch Narinder Kour.  

Srinagar: Four over-ground workers (OGWs) associated with the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in connection with the grenade blast at Sarpanch’s residence in Baramulla.

The blast had occurred at about 9 pm on August 8 when a grenade was lobbed towards the police guard and house of Sarpanch Narinder Kour.  The explosion had caused minor damages to window panes and a Maruti 800 car.

The police arrested Mohd Saleem Khan, Sajad Ahmed Mir, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh and Naseer Ahmad Dar for their alleged involvement in the blast.

“During the interrogation of both suspects, it came to fore that both the suspects are working as OGWs of LeT outfit and are working under the behest of one Pakistan-based handler of LeT and its offshoot TRF namely Ali Bhai,” the police said in a statement.

They said that the OGWs obtained the grenade from Batmaloo Srinagar.

Two hand grenades and 100 grams of charas-like substance were recovered from the accused persons, the police added.

A case under UAPA was filed and the investigation is underway.

Also Read: Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Poonch, terrorist gunned down by security forces

