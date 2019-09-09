4 LeT terrorists plotting to attack Army camps in Jammu and Kashmir; infiltration bid on through Shopian

Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is planning to carry out attacks on camps of Indian Army and other security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources in intelligence agencies told Zee News that four LeT terrorists are involved in plotting attacks on security establishment.

According to the sources, the terrorist might make attempts to carry out attacks on Bari Brahmana camp in Samba district, and Sunjwan and Kaluchak Army camps in Jammu region.

There are also reports of terrorists planning to infiltrate through Shopian area and later reach Jammu.

Zee News had reported last week that as many as 50 infiltrators were waiting near the Line of Control (LoC) to enter India. The revelation was made by two Pakistani terrorists, who were arrested from Gulmarg.

Sources had told Zee Media that Pakistan Army was using its posts at Johli, Bargi and New Baathla along the LoC in order to help terrorists infiltrate inside India. The terrorists were waiting at Kacharban launching pad.

Intelligence agencies sources had also told Zee News that Pakistan’s ISI had ordered terror groups operating in Kashmir valley to target religious places. The nefarious plan of ISI was revealed after the interception of messages between terrorists and their Pakistan-based handlers.

Sources had said that ISI's main aim was to create tension in Kashmir Valley and instigate people of the region against security forces stationed in Kashmir to maintain law and order.

The government and the Indian Army have maintained that Pakistan has been making repeated attempts to infiltrate maximum terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had recently intercepted messages from Pakistan, which suggested that the neighbour was trying to disrupt peace in the Valley. Doval had categorically said that while most Kashmiris supported abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, elements from across the border were trying to foment trouble.