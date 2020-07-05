4 Maoists killed in police encounter in Odisha's Kandhamal

Kandhamal: At least four Maoists including a woman were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security personnel in a dense forest near Tumudibandh in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Sunday (July 5). A huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been seized from the spot.

The identities of the killed Maoists are yet to be ascertained.

A raid was conducted by the security personnel in the forest in Tumudibandha area of Kandhamal district earlier in the day.

A joint team of District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Speical Operation Group (SOG) was conducting a combing operation in the area when the Maoists opened fire on them. In the retaliatory action by the security personnel, four ultras were killed.

"There was an exchange of fire between Maoists and SOG, DVF at Tumudibandha, Kandhamal. Security forces were fired upon and they retaliated in self defence. There are four casualties on Maoists side. Some of them are injured. Combing operations are on in the area. SP is at the spot," tweeted Odisha Police.

Chief secretary Asit Tripathy congratulated the officers and jawans for the successful operation.

"Congrats to Officers & Jawans of Odisha Police on successful ops in Kandhamal. Their brave action is much appreciated. Death of four Maoists confirmed. This strengthens our resolve to free our state from extremism and spur all round development in the state," tweeted the Chief Secretary.