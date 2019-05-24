close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

South Delhi

4 members of family in south Delhi drugged by servant

The victims were identified as Sukhwinder Pal (60), Resham Kaur (78), Raiwal Singh (64) and Ekampreet Kaur.

4 members of family in south Delhi drugged by servant

New Delhi: Four members of a family were allegedly drugged by their servant in south Delhi's South Extension area.

"Four members of a family have alleged that their servant had drugged them by putting sedatives in their food. The victims were admitted to Moolchand Hospital. Their medical reports also suggest that they were drugged," said a senior police official on Friday.

The victims were identified as Sukhwinder Pal (60), Resham Kaur (78), Raiwal Singh (64) and Ekampreet Kaur.

According to the complainant Jandeep Singh, he received a call from his father on Wednesday evening stating that his grandmother was feeling unwell and needed to be taken to hospital.

However when Singh reached his house he found everyone unconscious, while the servant was missing.

He rushed his family members to Moolchand hospital where they are now admitted.

"When I reached home everyone was lying unconscious and our servant was untraceable," Singh said in the FIR registered at Hauz Khas police station.

The family alleged that the servant identified as Himmat had drugged them with an intention to kill them and rob the house.

The police have registered a case against the servant under sections 328 and 334 of Indian Penal Code.

 

Tags:
South DelhiDrugsDelhi Policecrimemurder
Next
Story

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Dy CM express grief over Surat fire tragedy

Must Watch

PT6M52S

Deshhit: Can Modi remove Article 370 ?