NEW DELHI: A four-storey commercial building collapsed in national capital`s Karol Bagh on Wednesday morning.

The building was located at Padma Singh Road in Karol Bagh.

Delhi: A four-storey commercial building located at Padma Singh Road in Karol Bagh has collapsed, no injuries or casualties reported pic.twitter.com/LrhmgCKzpg — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

Police and emergency services rushed to the location to aid rescue efforts.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

This comes just four days after a part of a dilapidated building collapsed in Karol Bagh area according to fire department sources. Four persons trapped in the building were rescued.

Earlier this month a massive blaze engulfed a hotel in Karol Bagh and killed 17 people.