हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

4-year old child recovers from coronavirus COVID-19 in Indore after home treatment

"A total of 153 people, including this 4-year-old girl and a 78-year-old woman, have been discharged," the health department official said.

4-year old child recovers from coronavirus COVID-19 in Indore after home treatment
Representational Image

Indore: A 4-year-old girl has recovered from coronavirus infection after being treated at her place in a containment area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore as part of a 'home isolation' programme, said a health official on Sunday (June 21).

She is one of the 153 patients to have recovered after being treated at home for 17 days, programme coordinator Dr Sunil Gangarade said.

Her father said the girl testing positive was a shock as no one in the family was detected with the virus earlier and nor did the child exhibit symptoms.

"I told the authorities I want my child to be treated at home and not in a hospital," he told PTI.

Dr Gangarade said 254 patients, most asymptomatic and some showing mild symptoms, have been treated under the programme since May 5.

"A total of 153 people, including this 4-year-old girl and a 78-year-old woman, have been discharged," the health department official said.

Indore district, among the worst-hit in the country, currently has 4,329 COVID-19 patients, and 197 have died of the infection, while 3,185 have recovered.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCoronavirus recoveryCOVID-19Madhya PradeshIndore
Next
Story

Retired MEA official's wife stabbed to death during burglary in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave
  • 4,10,461Confirmed
  • 13,254Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M20S

Defense Minister meet with three army chiefs & CDS on India-China dispute