40 degrees in March! Heatwave to persist in these states over next few days, says IMD

Delhi: It's not yet April and several parts of the country are already sizzling. On Monday (March 28), Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season at 39.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average, with the temperature expected to rise further in the next couple of days. At many places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius. Narela recorded the maximum temperature at 42 degrees Celsius, 10 notches above normal.

Meanwhile, at least 10 districts in Jharkhand are likely to come under the tight grip of a heatwave for three days from Wednesday, weather department officials said on Monday. The maximum temperature might touch 43 degrees Celsius in some places, they cautioned.

The districts that could get affected by the heatwave are Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Simdega, East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan.

The India Meteorological Department said on Monday that isolated Heat Wave conditions are very likely to continue over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh and Saurashtra-Kutch during the next 2 days and over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days. Heat Wave conditions are likely to preside over south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, northern parts of East Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada from March 30-April 1, 2022.

The City of Lakes, Bhopal, also on Monday witnessed scorching heat with day temperature at around 40-degree Celsius (39.8) against 38.7-degree Celsius recorded on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal would witness 2-3-degree rise in temperature in the next few days. It has been predicted that the day temperature in most parts of the state would be 41-44-degree Celsius. The Met department has predicted that there would be no relief from the scorching heat and extreme heat-wave conditions are likely to persist for the next few days.



Live TV