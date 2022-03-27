IMD predicts heat wave, rainfall in these states - Check full weather forecast here

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted a heatwave alarm for several regions in the country, including the Saurashtra-Kutch region, from 27-30 March.

With the early arrival of summer in the north and west India, some regions are already experiencing high temperatures.

Heatwave revives

IMD has issued a heatwave warning for the mountain state of Himachal Pradesh. The met department said that the heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat on Saturday and Sunday.

Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat State on 26th & 27th; over West Rajasthan during 27th-30th; over south Haryana, Vidarbha & West Madhya Pradesh during 28th-30th and over south Uttar Pradesh on 30th March 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 26, 2022

The IMD has said the maximum temperature in the next seven days will oscillate between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Saurashtra-Kutch during 25-28 March and over Gujarat Region during 26-28 March.

IMD also said that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C very likely over Maharashtra during the next 3 days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over the rest of parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.

The heatwave condition revived in many parts of Rajasthan on Saturday with a maximum temperature of 42.1 degree Celsius reported in its Banswara district. IMD has issued a warning of a heatwave at many places in the coming days.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, the maximum temperature was recorded above 40 degree Celsius at many places on Saturday. The Department also issued a yellow alert for hot winds at some places in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Jalore districts of the state on Sunday.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches above the season''s average, the India Meteorological Department said. The humidity was 46 per cent at 8.30 am. The national capital is expected to see strong surface winds during day time, and the maximum temperature may reach up to 36 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Rainfall predictions

On the other hand, the weather department has also issued rainfall alert for Northeast and south peninsular India during the next five days.

According to IMD, light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Additionally, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also on the cards over the region during the next two days.

