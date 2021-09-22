हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Whale

40-feet-long whale carcass washes ashore in Maharashtra's Palghar, locals click selfies

A whale carcass washed ashore on a remote beach in Maharashtra, officials said. It is presumed be dead before it was tossed up on the beach by high tides.

40-feet-long whale carcass washes ashore in Maharashtra&#039;s Palghar, locals click selfies

Palghar: A carcass of a gigantic 40-ft-long whale washed ashore from the Arabian Sea on the remote Mardes Beach in Maharashtra`s Vasai on Tuesday, the carcass weighed over 30 tonnes, officials said. It started decomposing rapidly and letting off a strong suffocating stench in the entire vicinity.

Forest officials rushed to the spot to ascertain the mammal`s species, but as the creature was already highly decomposed they failed to do so. It was surmised that the gigantic marine creature may have died in August and was tossed to the beach during high tide.

"It`s very difficult to remove and dispose off the huge and bulky carcass...We will try to bury it on the beach itself to prevent stray dogs from devouring it and rid the area of the reeking stench," said one official.

Meanwhile, the unusual sight attracted lots of locals trooping there to click selfies or videos featuring the massive dead marine mammal.

 

 

