40 Pakistan-backed Afghan terrorists plotting to infiltrate India, terror alert sounded in Jammu & Kashmir: Intelligence official

New Delhi: Ahead of the festival season, Intelligence agencies have warned of a possible attempt by terror groups to infiltrate India in order to execute terror activities.

According to Intelligence officials, about 40 Pakistan-backed terrorists of Afghanistan-origin are positioned in terror camps near the Line of Control (LoC). The state police and paramilitary have been issued alert about the intel inputs, an Intelligence official said.

“After Taliban took over the government in Afghanistan, we have got the input regarding the movement of Afghanistan-based terrorists entering India with the help of Pakistan-based terrorist organizations which are backed by ISI,” the official was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The agencies have got the input that around 40 such terrorists are stationed at a terror camp in the Nakyal sector of Pakistan near the Line of Control (LoC). They have been trained to enter Indian by crossing the Poonch River using tubes and snorkeling,” added the official.

The Intelligence agencies said that they have got the input regarding the movement of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Harkat ul-Ansar (HuA) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

"We have got the inputs that these terrorist are trained in making Tiffin bomb. The raw material will be provided to them through sleeper cells active in India. All agencies concerned, the state police and paramilitary have been issued alert about the intel inputs," said the official.

