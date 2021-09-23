Four arrested in terror cum recruitment module of LeT outfit in Jammu and Kashmir's Hajin

Bandipora: The Bandipora police on Thursday (September 23) arrested Asadullah Parray from Hajin, who was heading a recruitment cum terror module of Lashkar-e Toiba outfit.

Parray maintained close contact with terrorist handlers across the border and would do their bidding in recruiting young boys in terrorist ranks and arranging weapons and other logistics for them, the police said. “The individual has about a dozen PSAs and FIRs lodged against him and spent a good part of the previous decade in custody,” they added.

In the current instance, Asadullah Parray enlisted the help and was actively abetted in running the module by his nephew Naseer Ahmed Parray from Hajin, Haseena from Sheeri, Khursheed from Naidkhai and others.

The group was in continuous contact across the border and would receive detailed instructions for their day-to-day activities. Apart from recruiting individuals and arranging arms and ammunition for them, the group was also involved in motivating youth to carry out petrol bombs on government buildings and protected persons and carrying out recce of potential targets.

A huge quantity of incendiary materials was recovered from them which was to be used for making petrol bombs.

On the disclosures made by the accused two individuals, Rafeeq and Hilal Ahmed Shah, who were about to join terrorist ranks at the instance of this group have been detained and are being questioned.

In this regard, further investigation is underway and more arrests are expected.

