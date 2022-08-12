New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (August 12, 2022) gave an additional time of one week for the demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna agreed with the Noida authority`s submissions and gave an additional bandwidth of one week in case of any technical delay or weather conditions in the demolition of the twin towers. The blast date has now been deferred from August 21 to 28.

Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers in Sector 93A of Noida are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of the Apex Court’s order from August last year which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms. According to the authorities, over 3,500 kg of explosives will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers.

Noida authority apprised the apex court that certain work prior to demolition has to be completed by August 25. The earlier date fixed to demolish the towers, which have been held illegal for a violation of norms, was May 22, 2022. It was extended to three months after the agency appointed for demolition Edifice Engineering sought time.

Earlier, the application for an Extention of time to demolish the towers was filed by Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for Supertech said that after the test blast conducted by Edifice Engineering it was found that the structure was stronger and more stable than was expected.IRP was appointed superseding the board of Supertech Ltd. by the NCLT while hearing a petition filed by the Union Bank of India against the real estate major for non-payment of dues worth around Rs 432 crore.

Amicus curiae advocate Gaurav Agrawal had also supported the application and said that even agency CBRI (Central Building Research Institute) which has been appointed by the top court to oversee the demolition exercise has also approved the extension of time.

On February 7, the top court had asked the CEO, Noida to take necessary steps and to commence within two weeks the demolition of Supertech`s twin towers in Noida.

The apex court had earlier dismissed a plea of Supertech seeking modification of its August 31, 2021 order by which it was directed to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project.

While directing the demolition of two towers over grave violations of building norms, the top court had said that the Supertech shall carry out the demolition at its own expense within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

(With agency inputs)