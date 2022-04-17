हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi murder

40-year old Delhi man kills wife, son; confesses his crime on family WhatsApp group

"He confessed the crime committed by strangulation and smothering after a scuffle with his wife due to financial problems," said Deputy Commissioner of Police of Shahdara said.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old man, who allegedly killed his wife and son in Delhi`s Geeta Colony, police said on Saturday (April 16, 2022).

The accused is identified as Sachin, who worked as an accountant in a private company and ran a grocery shop alongside. According to the police, the accused ran away from the house after committing the crime. However, he confessed his crime through a message on a family WhatsApp group.

"He confessed the crime committed by strangulation and smothering after a scuffle with his wife due to financial problems," said Deputy Commissioner of Police of Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram said.

At around 3.40 pm on Saturday, the police received a call from the woman who informed them about the crime.

"At around 3.40 pm on Saturday, the police received a PCR call from a woman who informed about the crime. A team of police Forensic Science Laboratory reached the spot immediately and recovered the bodies of two victims. The body of a 35-year-old woman was found on the bed while another body of her 15-year-old son was lying on the floor," the police said.

He further said, "The crime took place on the second floor of a house at Geeta Colony. The mother of the alleged accused informed us about the crime. The reasons behind the crime are yet to be ascertained. But the police are speculating that financial problem might be the reason behind the crime."

Further investigation into the case is underway.

