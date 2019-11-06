40-year-old man commits suicide at Delhi's Vidhan Sabha metro station

In yet another incident of suicide on the metro track, a 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Delhi's Vidhan Sabha metro station on Wednesday. This is the fifth case of suicide at various metro stations in Delhi in the last two months. The incident caused delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Samaypur Badli, tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Yellow Line Update Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/6cQRvk8t95 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 6, 2019

On September 11, a 55-year-old man had committed by jumping in front of the train at Adarsh Nagar metro station, while on September 7, a 26-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Model Nagar metro station.

On September 3, a private security guard had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train at Sector 61 metro station. On September 2, a woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train at Jhandewalan metro station.