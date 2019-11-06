close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

40-year-old man commits suicide at Delhi's Vidhan Sabha metro station

The incident caused delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Samaypur Badli, tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

40-year-old man commits suicide at Delhi&#039;s Vidhan Sabha metro station

In yet another incident of suicide on the metro track, a 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Delhi's Vidhan Sabha metro station on Wednesday. This is the fifth case of suicide at various metro stations in Delhi in the last two months. The incident caused delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Samaypur Badli, tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

On September 11, a 55-year-old man had committed by jumping in front of the train at Adarsh Nagar metro station, while on September 7, a 26-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Model Nagar metro station.

On September 3, a private security guard had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train at Sector 61 metro station. On September 2, a woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train at Jhandewalan metro station.

Tags:
Delhi MetroDelhi Metro suicideMetro suicide
Next
Story

MEA dismisses Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's request to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor's inauguration

Must Watch

PT11M25S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 6th November 2019