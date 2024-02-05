400 Paar Even Kharge Ji Agrees: PM Modi Vows Landslide Win For BJP In LS 2024 Polls

New Delhi, February 5, 2024: In a pivotal address during the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Prime Minister Modi, exuding confidence, touched upon various issues, including the abrogation of Article 370, the NDA's target of securing 400 seats, dissension within the Indian Alliance, dynastic politics, and corruption.

During his speech, PM Modi shed light on the key issues that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to address in the country's most significant electoral battle. He utilized the opportunity to critique the shortcomings of previous Congress-led governments, employing sharp sarcasm to underscore their failures. The power-packed speech received frequent applause from the ruling party's benches, demonstrating strong support.

Some are Eager to Change Seats

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the opposition's determination, stating, "I commend the opposition for their resolution. It is evident from their speeches that they have committed to remaining in the opposition for an extended period. Many of you have been seated on that side for decades, just as many have committed to staying there for many more decades. The hard work you are putting in these days will surely be rewarded by the people in the next elections. Some among you have lost the courage to contest elections, and I have heard that many are eager to change seats, while others aspire to enter the Rajya Sabha."

Prime Minister Modi's speech sets the stage for a fierce electoral battle, with the BJP focusing on critical national issues. As the political landscape evolves, the country anticipates a dynamic and closely contested Lok Sabha election in 2024.