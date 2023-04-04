40th GISFI and Inauguration Ceremony of International Conference Concludes

Kolhapur: GISFI Meeting and International Conference on 6G and Wireless Network Technology organized by College Of Engineering (Autonomous), Kolhapur Institute Of Technology at Hotel Sayaji with Professor Anil Sahastrabuddhe (NAAC Chairman) and Chief Guest Professor Ramji Prasad The grand opening ceremony was concluded in the presence of

Professor Ramji Prasad (Chairman Jisfi, Arhas University Denmark) while expressing his opinion addressed the audience to work on the ambitious project of the Prime Minister, Atmanirbhar Bharat. All the innovators and students present during the event were inspired to research on 6G technology and wireless communication.

Professor Anil Sahastrabuddhe expressed his opinion on the new educational policy and how quality education can be reached to maximum number of students.

The students were made aware about the ongoing educational program Swayam, which is a joint effort of AICTE, the Government of India and renowned educational institutions of the country. Also, they expressed their opinion on how 6G and new technology can be used in education to the maximum extent. Balmuralidhar Prasad (Chief scientist robotics TCS BANGALORE) and Arpan Pal (Chief scientist embedded devices TCS BANGALORE) were present for this conference.

On April 3 and 4, there will be a discussion about the 6G technology and the ongoing research in the country and abroad under the Jisfi meeting.

Research papers of 42 innovators will be presented under the international conference and selected papers will be published under the international conference. Also on 5th April, under 'Startup Ecosystem India and Globe', startups will be guided by 6 different guests.

New researchers, faculty and students from all over the world were present at this time. 42 selected papers from 100 research papers were presented in the conference. At this time, many researchers participated in remote communication.

New researchers, faculty and students from all over the world were present at this time. 42 selected papers from 100 research papers were presented in the conference. At this time, many researchers participated in remote communication.

KIT Chairman Sunil Kulkarni, Vice Chairman Sajid Hudli, Secretary Deepak Chowgule, Trustees Bharat Patil and Pratap Singh Ravrane, Executive Director Dr. Got guidance from Vilas Karjini, Director Mohan Vanrotti. Chief organizer of the conference Dr. Mahesh Chavan and Dr. Nitin Sambare worked as coordinators.