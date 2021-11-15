40th IITF-2021: Delhi Pavilion displaying its 'unique' governance model inaugurated

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday inaugurated the Delhi Pavilion at the 40th India International Trade Fair being held at Pragati Maidan. Delhi's Pavilion this year is based on Chandni Chowk, which was recently revamped by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

At the inaugural event, Sisodia said "Delhi is writing a new chapter in the progress of the country" through its work in the fields of education, health, public transport, industry and environment.

Sisodia further said, "Delhi is witnessing new experiments in these fields and developing prototypes in the fields of technology, education, health, transport etc which will be followed by others in the future. Please visit Delhi Pavilion at the trade fair to see a glimpse of future India."

This year, the Delhi Pavilion is decorated with stalls of several departments like Industries, Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Directorate of Education, Directorate of Health, Directorate of Environment, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Department of Tourism.

The statement said that this year the Health Department has arranged for an onsite test check-up at the Delhi Pavilion for the visitors in order to create awareness about the functioning of Mohalla Clinics and overall health indicators of Delhi.

The DJB stall showcased projects of development work being done by it, including that to provide round-the-clock water supply in Delhi, Yamuna cleaning and rejuvenation of water bodies.

Similarly, the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) displayed the "Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra" scheme launched by the Kejriwal government for senior citizens this year.

Under this scheme, free pilgrimage is made available to the residents of Delhi. The arrangements are made for facilitating pilgrimage to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya, Vaishno Devi, Shirdi, Rameshwaram, Dwarkapuri, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan for which the AAP government bears all the expenses.

The statement said that DTC has displayed schemes like the introduction of e-buses in Delhi and free travel for women in DTC buses by the Kejriwal government in its stall this time.

The statement said the Directorate of Education displayed the "world-class infrastructure" built by the Delhi government by revamping government schools in its pavilion.

"Along with this, programmes like Happiness Curriculum, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, Business Blasters, 'Desh Ke Mentor' Program and others designed to provide quality education to the children studying in government schools of Delhi have also been displayed in the stall of the Education Department," the statement said.

40th IITF reflects pandemic-hit economy has recovered: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the 40th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IIFT) reflects that the Indian economy has recovered strongly, and this time IIFT is three times bigger than the trade fair organised in 2019.

Lauding the historically high level of exports of goods and services, he said the world is taking India as a trusted global partner in maintaining global supply chains, adding that despite the lockdown India did not default on any service support to the global community.

"India has been witnessing a historic high of Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs). India received the highest ever FDI in the first 4 months. It is 62 per cent higher than the same period last year. IITF will show India is back in business," Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal said while inaugurating the 40th edition IIFT here in Delhi today.

Listing five pillars of the Indian economy, Goyal said, "Five major Sutras of Bharat i.e. Economy, Exports, Infrastructure, Demand & Diversity. While better infrastructure, demand and diversity in growth and development will become the aspiration for a Better and New India."

He praised the quality of unprecedented Infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh and complimented the state government for its emphasis on Export development, adding that IITF will push the mission of "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" and shall encourage the idea of vocal for global.

Goyal said the IITF has returned after a gap of 1 year in its 40th edition with double josh and powered by the double engine of `Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan` & `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav`. He commended ITPO for mounting the Trade Fair in a short time and with the largest participation of over 3,000 exhibitors, demonstrating that the world is looking at India as a `Trusted Partner`.

He said more than 750 women Self Help Group exhibitors demonstrate the potential of Nari Shakti of India. Entire participation has crossed 3000 small and big businesses. The good part is women MSME entrepreneurs have been given stalls at 100 percent subsidy-free of charge at the Ministry of MSME.

'Investment-friendly environment created by UP govt'

Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of establishment of MSME units, said Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair-2021 at the Pragati Maidan here on Sunday.

According to the UP Chief Secretary, an investment-friendly environment has been created by the state government, adding that the state ranks first in the country in terms of the establishment of MSME units.

A total of 89.99 lakh units are registered in the state, which is 14.20 per cent of the total registered units of the country.

The chief secretary said under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, online loan fairs were organized continuously through banks to ensure maximum flow of credit in the MSME sector.

Employment opportunities were provided to more than 1.50 crore people by providing loans to about 80 lakh micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units in the last four years in Uttar Pradesh, said an official statement.

Live TV