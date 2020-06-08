45 Army officers awarded 'aviation wings' on successful completion of Combat Aviators Course

Nashik: Forty-five army officers were awarded ''aviation wings'' for successfully completing the 17-week Combat Aviators Course on June 6.

The valedictory ceremony was held at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) located at Nashik.

Ministry of Defence shared the picture of the valedictory ceremony, writing, ''45 Army Officers were awarded the coveted ‘Aviation Wings’ on successful completion of Combat Aviators Course Serial Number 33 during the Valedictory Ceremony held at Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nashik, today.''

45 Army Officers were awarded the coveted ‘Aviation Wings’ on successful completion of Combat Aviators Course Serial Number 33 during the Valedictory Ceremony held at Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nashik, today. pic.twitter.com/71CoxPdv38 — ADG (M&C) DPR (@SpokespersonMoD) June 6, 2020

Captain Omkar Lokhande won Silver Cheetah trophy for standing first in overall order of merit as well as AOP-35 trophy for standing first in ground subjects, while Capt Suraj Fartyal won the Capt SK Sharma trophy for best in flying, and Capt PK Gour trophy for best in gunnery.

The Fledgling trophy for standing first in PAPC was won by Capt Harpreet Singh Arneja.