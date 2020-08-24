45 years of slavery of Gandhi family for this: Asaduddin Owaisi mocks Ghulam Nabi Azad over Congress crisis

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of a division over leadership within Congress and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offering to resign from all party posts, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi gave a nudge to Azad and other Muslim leaders of the grand-old party asking 'how long will they continue to be slaves under Congress leadership.'

Owaisi added that Azad had accused him of the same and termed it 'poetic justice'.

"Poetic Justice: GHULAM NABI sb u'd accused me of exactly this. Now you're accused of the same. 45 years of ghulami for this? Now it's proven that anyone opposing Janeudhari leadership will be branded B-Team. I hope Muslims now know the high cost of loyalty to Congress," Owaisi tweeted.

During the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Monday, Azad reportedly offered to resign from all posts of the party over 'collusion with BJP' remark. The CWC meeting was called after a controversy erupted over a letter, signed by 23 senior leaders calling for 'full-time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal shared a post on Twitter stating that he had never made a statement in favour of BJP and had stood by the party for the last 30 years after Rahul Gandhi reportedly accused them of 'colluding with BJP'. He, however, later withdrew his tweet, saying he was personally informed by the Wayanad MP that he did not made the remarks attributed to him.

Congress party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that Rahul Gandhi had not said a word of this nature, nor alluded to it and asked the former Cabinet Minister not to be misled.

"Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Pl don't be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting and hurting each other and the Congress," Surjewala tweeted while quoting a tweet by Sibal.