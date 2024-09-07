47 Roads Closed In Himachal, 3 Districts Under Risk Of Low Flash Floods

Shimla: Forty-seven roads in Himachal Pradesh were closed on Saturday following continuous rainfall as the local MeT warned of low flash flood risk in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Eighteen power and one water supply scheme have also been affected in the state, the state emergency operation centre said.

Malroan recorded the highest rainfall of 64 mm followed by Pandoh 32.5 mm, Berthin 30.4 mm, Aghar 29.8 mm, Mandi 28.7 mm, Bhatiyyat 28.4 mm, Jubbarhatti 26 mm, Bhuntar 25.7 mm, Sundernagar 18.6 mm, Poanta Sahib 13.4 mm, Dhaulakuan 13 mm, Manali 12 mm, Kufri 11.6 mm and Sarahan 11 mm.

The local meteorological office has warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts till Sunday.

A total of 47 roads, including 13 in Mandi, 11 in Kangra, nine each in Shimla and Kullu, two in Una and one each in Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts are closed for traffic, the centre said.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 21 per cent, with the state receiving 517.8 mm rainfall against an average of 652.1 mm.

A total of 157 people have died in rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season from June 27 till September 6 and the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,303 crore, the officials said.