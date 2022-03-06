हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSF

5 BSF jawans killed, 1 critically injured in fratricidal incident in Amritsar

A BSF jawan opened fire at his troop injuring five colleagues, 4 of whom lost their lives. 

5 BSF jawans killed, 1 critically injured in fratricidal incident in Amritsar
Representational image

New Delhi: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in the Khasa BSF area in Punjab’s Amritsar in a fratricidal incident on Sunday (March 6). 

A BSF jawan, Ct Satteppa S K, opened fire at his colleagues, injuring five. Out of the five injured, four lost their lives while one jawan is critical, BSF said. The injured is currently admitted to a local hospital. 

The BSF informed that Ct Satteppa S K also lost his life during the incident. 

In a statement, BSF said, “In an unfortunate incident, 05 BSF troops were injured on 06.03.2022 due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa S K at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa S K was also injured in the incident. Out of the 06 injured 5 troops including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives. One of the injured is critical.” 

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts and more details will follow, BSF said. 

(Inputs from Ravinder Singh Robin)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSFfratricide incidentAmritsarBorder Security Force
Next
Story

Amit Shah attends 53rd Raising Day ceremony of CISF in Ghaziabad

Must Watch

PT13M52S

Turkish President Erdogan and President Putin held talks