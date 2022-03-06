5 BSF jawans killed, 1 critically injured in fratricidal incident in Amritsar

New Delhi: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in the Khasa BSF area in Punjab’s Amritsar in a fratricidal incident on Sunday (March 6).

A BSF jawan, Ct Satteppa S K, opened fire at his colleagues, injuring five. Out of the five injured, four lost their lives while one jawan is critical, BSF said. The injured is currently admitted to a local hospital.

The BSF informed that Ct Satteppa S K also lost his life during the incident.

In a statement, BSF said, “In an unfortunate incident, 05 BSF troops were injured on 06.03.2022 due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa S K at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa S K was also injured in the incident. Out of the 06 injured 5 troops including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives. One of the injured is critical.”

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts and more details will follow, BSF said.

(Inputs from Ravinder Singh Robin)

Live TV