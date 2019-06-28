5 dead, 50 injured as double-decker bus collides with truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Agra: At least five persons died and around 50 others were injured after a double-decker bus plying on Agra-Lucknow Expressway rammed into a truck on Friday morning, police said.

The incident occurred as the bus was taking a turn on Haryana's Fatehabad cut of the expressway. The bus, carrying passengers en route from Bihar to Jaipur, collided into a sand-laden truck from behind. A child also lost its life in the tragic accident.

The police and Uttar Pradesh district administration officials reached the accident spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

In May 2019, five people were killed near Uttar Pradesh's Unnao as a bus overturned after ramming into a tractor on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.