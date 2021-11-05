हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
robbery

5 men rob businessman of Rs 2 cr, jewellery in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

Five people allegedly robbed Rs 2 crore cash and jewellery from a businessman's house in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, said the police.

5 men rob businessman of Rs 2 cr, jewellery in Delhi&#039;s Paschim Vihar
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: Five people allegedly robbed Rs 2 crore cash and jewellery from a businessman's house in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, said the police.

According to the police, a PCR call was made by complainant Harmeet Arora at 6 pm on Tuesday about the robbery.

As per the police, five people were involved in the robbery including two maids who had conspired to the entire robbery plan with the help of three other male friends.

The accused robbed the house after threatening Harmeet Arora and tied her up along with her son in the house, stated the police.

READ | Three men enter hardware store, open fire and flee with cash leaving shopkeeper injured in Delhi

A case has been registered under Section 392, Section 397, Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code by Police Station Paschim Vihar East, said the police.

The suspects are yet to be identified. An investigation into the matter is underway.

