Three men enter hardware store, open fire and flee with cash leaving shopkeeper injured in Delhi-Watch video

New Delhi: In a brutal incident a shopkeeper was left injured when three unidentified assailants opened fire after barging into his hardware shop in outer Delhi's Narela area and fled with cash and other valuables.

The incident took place on Saturday (September 4) in Delhi's Khera Khurd area when three men covering their faces with helmets entered the shop and threatened the shopkeeper. When the shopkeeper objected, one of them shot him in the leg, police said.

Police told PTI that the men had covered their faces with a cloth and helmet while entering the shop and efforts are being made to nab them. The firing led to a ruckus in the area but no one else was injured except the shopkeeper, they said.

In the video of the incident caught on CCTV camera three bike-borne men are seen entering the hardware shop on Saturday evening. They can be seen threatening the customers and staff inside the shop and opening the drawers of the shop's counter.

#WATCH | Two unknown miscreants looted a hardware shop at gunpoint in Delhi's Khera Khurd area, yesterday pic.twitter.com/DI8Izx5Ky1 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

The footage showed the three men pointing their pistols at the shopkeeper and demanding money from him. When the shopkeeper tried to resist, one of them shot him in his leg.

The injured shopkeeper was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, a senior police officer told PTI. The men then fled with the cash and valuables on their bikes, said the officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh told PTI, "An FIR has been registered under stringent provisions of the law and investigation has been taken up. Multiple police teams of the outer north district are working round the clock to bring the culprits to book."

ALSO READ: India records 38,948 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths in 24 hours

Live TV